Santa Ana Holds Pre-Thanksgiving DUI Checkpoint Tonight

The Santa Ana Police Department is getting a jump on turkey weekend by holding a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight from 7:30 p.m. through 1:30 a.m.
The location?
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In the area of 1000 East 4th Street, Santa Ana, according to police.
All vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested, warns an SAPD advisory. "Our objective is to send a clear message to those who are considering driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol and/or drugs–Drunk Driving, Over the Limit, Under Arrest."
Possible arrest, jail and heavy-duty fines are nothing to be thankful for this weekend.
Operational funding comes to the department from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!