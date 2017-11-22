 


This is not the turkey to consume too much of.
Wild Turkey

Santa Ana Holds Pre-Thanksgiving DUI Checkpoint Tonight

Matt Coker | November 22, 2017 | 11:18am
AA

The Santa Ana Police Department is getting a jump on turkey weekend by holding a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight from 7:30 p.m. through 1:30 a.m.

The location?

In the area of 1000 East 4th Street, Santa Ana, according to police.

All vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested, warns an SAPD advisory. "Our objective is to send a clear message to those who are considering driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol and/or drugs–Drunk Driving, Over the Limit, Under Arrest."

Possible arrest, jail and heavy-duty fines are nothing to be thankful for this weekend.

Operational funding comes to the department from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

