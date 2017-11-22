Santa Ana Holds Pre-Thanksgiving DUI Checkpoint Tonight

This is not the turkey to consume too much of.

The Santa Ana Police Department is getting a jump on turkey weekend by holding a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight from 7:30 p.m. through 1:30 a.m.

The location?

In the area of 1000 East 4th Street, Santa Ana, according to police.

All vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested, warns an SAPD advisory. "Our objective is to send a clear message to those who are considering driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol and/or drugs–Drunk Driving, Over the Limit, Under Arrest."

Possible arrest, jail and heavy-duty fines are nothing to be thankful for this weekend.

Operational funding comes to the department from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

