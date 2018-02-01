UC Tuition Hike Plan Blasted by Union Picketers, OC Legislator

University of California’s largest employee union leads statewide protests today that include picketing this morning and a rally this afternoon at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange.

The aim of the demonstrations, which are also being held at UC facilities in Merced, Riverside, Berkeley, La Jolla, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco and Santa Barbara, is to protest "persistent inequality at UC, and recent university proposals that would disproportionately hurt low-wage communities of color," as well as to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of two sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee, according to organizers.

On Feb. 1, 1968, Echol Cole and Robert Walker huddled in the back of their sanitation truck to seek shelter from a storm. Suddenly, the truck’s compactor malfunctioned, trapping Cole and Walker and crushing them to death.