Trumpzilla [OC Weekly Cartoon]

What else needs saying here?
Only this artist statement by Bob Aul:
I feel I have to apologize to Godzilla, a boyhood idol, but he would probably understand the metaphor before he roasted me in a mindless rampage.
Merry F'in Xmas, y'all!
