TrumpzillaEXPAND
Trumpzilla
Bob Aul

Trumpzilla [OC Weekly Cartoon]

Nick Schou | December 20, 2017 | 2:34pm
What else needs saying here?

Only this artist statement by Bob Aul:

I feel I have to apologize to Godzilla, a boyhood idol, but he would probably understand the metaphor before he roasted me in a mindless rampage.

Merry F'in Xmas, y'all!

 
Award-winning investigative journalist Nick Schou is Editor in Chief of OC Weekly. He is the author of Kill the Messenger: How the CIA’s Crack Cocaine Controversy Destroyed Journalist Gary Webb (Nation Books 2006), which provided the basis for the 2014 Focus Features release starring Jeremy Renner and the L.A. Times-bestseller Orange Sunshine: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love’s Quest to bring Peace, Love and Acid to the World, (Thomas Dunne 2009). He is also the author of The Weed Runners (2013) and Spooked: How the CIA Manipulates the Media and Hoodwinks Hollywood (2016).

