Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda Rages On One Year Later

By Jose Servin

A year after President Donald Trump’s first attempt at a Muslim ban, the state of immigrant communities continues to be in peril. Following the removal of Temporary Protected Status from Haitians, Salvadoran and Nicaraguan immigrants, the White House is set to announce a decision on Syrian TPS holders sometime this week. The outlook is grim.

By targeting TPS, Trump’s White House is appeasing its white nationalist base. If they can’t have a Muslim ban, they’re going to find another way to achieve their aims. This targeting is ironic because, on one hand, the Department of Homeland Security is arguing that these countries are safe enough that those living in the United States under TPS can return to their home countries; Yet, those places are too dangerous for their people to live in the U.S. Let’s call it what it really is: Racism.