Trump's Anti-Immigrant Agenda Rages On One Year Later

By Jose Servin
A year after President Donald Trump’s first attempt at a Muslim ban, the state of immigrant communities continues to be in peril. Following the removal of Temporary Protected Status from Haitians, Salvadoran and Nicaraguan immigrants, the White House is set to announce a decision on Syrian TPS holders sometime this week. The outlook is grim.
By targeting TPS, Trump’s White House is appeasing its white nationalist base. If they can’t have a Muslim ban, they’re going to find another way to achieve their aims. This targeting is ironic because, on one hand, the Department of Homeland Security is arguing that these countries are safe enough that those living in the United States under TPS can return to their home countries; Yet, those places are too dangerous for their people to live in the U.S. Let’s call it what it really is: Racism.
After Democrats gave up leverage during this month's government shutdown by compromising with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a deal that gives Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients some sense of hope seems much less tangible. Instead, the White House has released a set of guidelines for immigration reform that would allow citizenship for only certain people within 10-12 years. It also would put an end to family reunification programs, a term that's been deemed “chain migration” by Republican strategists, in exchange for $25 billion for a border wall. That’s a long way from what we had fought for, and it’s disheartening to think that the politicians who are supposed to be fighting on our side continue to gamble with our lives.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
To be clear, the White House deal would be a giant leap backwards for our communities. It would be disastrous for immigrant families. It wouldn't stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from tormenting our neighborhoods, and it would only further crminalize those deemed unworthy of citizenship. DACA recipients, TPS holders, and the 11 million other undocumented folks without protected status are slowly being stripped of protections and are being left at the mercy of ICE.
Unhinged and fueled by a Justice Department that doesn’t care to hold them accountable, ICE has graduated into a department of institutionalized predators with a blatant disregard for morality. ICE is accelerating the amount and volume of raids it conducts, and has even begun to target organizers who aim to defend the communities it preys on. One year into Trump's presidency, an irreparable damage has been done to our communities. The families torn apart and the lives lost because of deportation are permanent symbols on our history that we can never erase.
It’s been a tough year. And while many organizers are tired, targeted, and cynical, there’s one lesson we’ve all learned collectively: trauma begets growth, and that growth leads to change.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!