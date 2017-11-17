 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Trumper Sticker [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul

Trumper Sticker [Hey, You!]

Anonymous | November 17, 2017 | 6:00am
AA

On the northbound 405, around the 55 interchange, you were driving a silver sedan sporting the first "IMPEACH TRUMP" bumper sticker I've seen. I sped up to pull even with you so I could give you a thumbs-up, but just at the moment we were side by side and you might have looked over at me, an 18-wheeler and another car both tried to pull into the lane in front of you. Everyone slammed on their brakes. No collisions happened, but you were behind me the rest of the way. How I wish your bumper sticker message was behind us in time.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >