Trumper Sticker [Hey, You!]

On the northbound 405, around the 55 interchange, you were driving a silver sedan sporting the first "IMPEACH TRUMP" bumper sticker I've seen. I sped up to pull even with you so I could give you a thumbs-up, but just at the moment we were side by side and you might have looked over at me, an 18-wheeler and another car both tried to pull into the lane in front of you. Everyone slammed on their brakes. No collisions happened, but you were behind me the rest of the way. How I wish your bumper sticker message was behind us in time.

