Tony Rackauckas and Sandra Hutchens Get Caught in Snitch Trap [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
|
Leslie Agan
The title says it all, donnit? Now, all we need is an artist's statement from Weekly illustrator Leslie Agan, and we're good...and here it is:
Oh, the tangled webs we weave...
BOOM
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
TicketsFri., Sep. 29, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Seattle Mariners
TicketsFri., Sep. 29, 7:07pm
-
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
-
Premuim Level Seating - Los Angeles Lakers
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!