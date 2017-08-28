menu

Tony Rackauckas and Sandra Hutchens Get Caught in Snitch Trap [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Tony Rackauckas and Sandra Hutchens Get Caught in Snitch Trap [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 8:01 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Tony Rackauckas and Sandra Hutchens Get Caught in Snitch Trap [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]EXPAND
Leslie Agan
The title says it all, donnit? Now, all we need is an artist's statement from Weekly illustrator Leslie Agan, and we're good...and here it is:

Oh, the tangled webs we weave...

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

