Todd Spitzer is Orange County's Queen of Mean [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer is a legendary diva, so much so that the recent news of a former staffer suing him for basically being an insufferable bitch inspired artist Leslie Agan to draw him as Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada for this week's Orange Feathers. Take it away, Leslie!
Spitzer Knows Nada rhymes with The Devil Wears Prada. We've probably all had that boss who was the twin brother/sister of Meryl Streep's slithering character, Miranda Priestly. Todd Spitzer is definitely part of the family - poor Anne Hathaway.
HA!
