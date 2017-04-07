menu

Todd Spitzer is Orange County's Queen of Mean [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

OC's Mexican Consulate Here to Help Immigrants Against Trump [OC Weekly Cartoon]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Todd Spitzer is Orange County's Queen of Mean [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7:37 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Todd Spitzer is Orange County's Queen of Mean [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]EXPAND
A A

Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer is a legendary diva, so much so that the recent news of a former staffer suing him for basically being an insufferable bitch inspired artist Leslie Agan to draw him as Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada for this week's Orange Feathers. Take it away, Leslie!

Spitzer Knows Nada rhymes with The Devil Wears Prada. We've probably all had that boss who was the twin brother/sister of Meryl Streep's slithering character, Miranda Priestly. Todd Spitzer is definitely part of the family - poor Anne Hathaway.

Related Stories

HA!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >