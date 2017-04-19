Double Killer's Brother Timothy Allen Wozniak Allegedly Violates Probation

Timothy Allen Wozniak Orange County District Attorney's office

Timothy Allen Wozniak, who pleaded guilty in December to being an accessory in the double murders committed by his brother, Death Row inmate Daniel Patrick Wozniak, was taken into custody for an alleged probation violation.

Orange County Jail records indicate that 42-year-old Tim Wozniak, who works as a boat cleaner, was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon for allegedly walking away from a court-ordered drug rehabilitation program. No bail amount is set, and the 42-year-old Long Beach resident has a court date set for April 28.

His 32-year-old brother Dan Wozniak was sentenced to die for the 2010 murders of his Costa Mesa neighbor Samuel Herr, 26, and Herr’s 23-year-old friend Juri “Julie” Kibuishi of Irvine. Wozniak lured Herr out of his apartment, killed him in Los Alamitos and, after the murderer posed as his neighbor in text messages to Kibuishi, slain her in Herr's apartment to make it appear Herr raped and killed her before fleeing the area.

In Tim Wozniak's plea agreement, he admitted helping his brother dispose of a backpack containing incriminating evidence that included Herr’s bloody clothing and the murder weapon. Sentenced to three years probation and a stint in a drug rehab, Wozniak would testify against his brother and apologize to the victims' families.

This is the second time Tim Wozniak has been accused of violating probation. He was arrested in December and charged with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant after authorities alleged he punched his girlfriend in the chest, grabbed her wrist and bit her forearm while the pair were traveling through Costa Mesa in a car. Wozniak pleaded not guilty, and the charges were dismissed on Dec. 15. However, the Orange County District Attorney’s office later filed a petition alleging Wozniak violated his probation with the alleged incident.

