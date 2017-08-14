menu

"Tiburon" the Teen Rapist? Plus, Another Man Accused of Child Porn

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 6:21 a.m.
By Matt Coker
A man who goes by "Tiburon" or "shark" in Spanish is accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls last year.

Another man pleaded not guilty to using a cell phone camera to record an 8-year-old girl using an Irvine church's bathroom.

Alejandro Hernandez Garcia, 41, of San Juan Capistrano, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday for felony forcible rape, sodomy by force, rape by use of a drug, two counts of sexual penetration by foreign object, two counts of forcible oral copulation and a sentencing enhancement for substantial risk of harm to the victim. A guilty verdict on all those counts could send Garcia away to state prison for 98 years to life, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office, which fears there may be more victims. The OCDA's case: on or about July 13, 2016, Garcia allegedly approached a 16-year-old girl in a residential neighborhood of San Juan Capistrano, where she knew him as "Tiburon." Garcia is accused of pulling the girl into a garage, locking the door and sexually assaulting her. He allegedly returned to the same neighborhood on July 30 of this year, when the girl spotted him and contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Department, which arrested him on Aug. 1. Further investigation revealed that on the evening of Aug.18, 2016, Garcia allegedly contacted a lost 19-year-old woman in Santa Ana, where he is accused of giving her an alcoholic beverage which, unknown to her, contained an illegal drug. He is alleged to have then sexually assaulted her in the backseat of his car. Currently being held in the Central Jail in Santa Ana on $1 million bail, Garcia could also have to register as a sex offender for life if he is convicted. The OCDA is directing anyone with information about other alleged victims of the defedant to contact its Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman at 714.347.8794.

Yi Woo Ju, 29, pleaded not guilty Aug. 7 to a felony count of possession or control of child pornography and misdemeanor charges of child annoyance and videotaping another in partial dress, according to authorities. Originally held on $50,000 bail, Ju has a pretrial hearing set for Tuesday. Irvine Police say that around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Bethel Korean Church, 18700 Harvard Ave., Irvine, Ju allegedly followed the 8-year-old girl—who was attending a camp program—into a bathroom. A she began to relieve herself, he pushed a phone under the stall to videotape her, allege police, who add a teacher nearby heard the girl crying and confronted the man before he ran off. The girl’s mother got a license plate number of a vehicle the stranger was seen in, and that information led investigators to Ju, police say.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

