Thrill-Seeking Scofflaw Anthony "8Booth" Armer Needs Help with Hospital Bill

EXPAND 8Booth gets ready to make a splash. YouTube/KCBS

We told you about the Mensa member who got himself charged in October with trespassing because he posted video of himself on YouTube leaping from a tall perch that just happened to be on private property.

Now, Anthony Booth Armer, who goes by "8Booth" online, is mounting a crowd-funding campaign to pay his hospital bills for injuries sustained in his latest jump—which is also being investigated by police because the 28-year-old Laguna Niguel resident posted video of the apparently illegal stunt.

"This happened a few nights ago," Armer wrote on his GoFundMe page. "I am still in the hospital. Just seeking a little support to keep doing what I'm doing or else I'll be working the rest of my life to pay this off. Asking a small favor from you. A donation of any kind would be phenomenal. ... It means the world to me."

He had a long way to go to reach his funding goal of $10,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, with just shy of $1,600 raised.

In the video posted New Year's Day that has received more than 1 million views, Armer is seen jumping off of a rooftop, striking the concrete edge of a pool with his feet and then falling into the water.

A video from Tuesday shows him in the hospital being treated for injuries to his feet.

Before a recent jump (and booking photo inset). 8Booth

The Laguna Beach Police Department is investigating after receiving a call from the manager at Pacific Edge Hotel on South Coast Highway, which is where 8Booth apparently did his jump.

EXPAND 8Booth needs help. GoFundMe

The thrill seeker is used to dealing with cops, as he was arrested in October for allegedly pulling similar stunts July 21 at a gated private residence and Sept. 29 at the Surf and Sand Hotel, both in Laguna Beach, as well as Oct. 6 at the Newport Towers condominium complex. The Orange County District Attorney's office eventually charged Armer with two misdemeanors.

