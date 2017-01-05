menu

Thrill-Seeking Scofflaw Anthony "8Booth" Armer Needs Help with Hospital Bill

Thrill-Seeking Scofflaw Anthony "8Booth" Armer Needs Help with Hospital Bill

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 6:23 a.m.
By Matt Coker
8Booth gets ready to make a splash.
8Booth gets ready to make a splash.
YouTube/KCBS
We told you about the Mensa member who got himself charged in October with trespassing because he posted video of himself on YouTube leaping from a tall perch that just happened to be on private property.

Now, Anthony Booth Armer, who goes by "8Booth" online, is mounting a crowd-funding campaign to pay his hospital bills for injuries sustained in his latest jump—which is also being investigated by police because the 28-year-old Laguna Niguel resident posted video of the apparently illegal stunt.

"This happened a few nights ago," Armer wrote on his GoFundMe page. "I am still in the hospital. Just seeking a little support to keep doing what I'm doing or else I'll be working the rest of my life to pay this off. Asking a small favor from you. A donation of any kind would be phenomenal. ... It means the world to me."

He had a long way to go to reach his funding goal of $10,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, with just shy of $1,600 raised.

In the video posted New Year's Day that has received more than 1 million views, Armer is seen jumping off of a rooftop, striking the concrete edge of a pool with his feet and then falling into the water.

A video from Tuesday shows him in the hospital being treated for injuries to his feet.

Before a recent jump (and booking photo inset).
Before a recent jump (and booking photo inset).
8Booth

The Laguna Beach Police Department is investigating after receiving a call from the manager at Pacific Edge Hotel on South Coast Highway, which is where 8Booth apparently did his jump.

8Booth needs help.
8Booth needs help.
GoFundMe

The thrill seeker is used to dealing with cops, as he was arrested in October for allegedly pulling similar stunts July 21 at a gated private residence and Sept. 29 at the Surf and Sand Hotel, both in Laguna Beach, as well as Oct. 6 at the Newport Towers condominium complex. The Orange County District Attorney's office eventually charged Armer with two misdemeanors.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

