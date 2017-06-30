menu

"This Here's Mr. Spitzer. I'm Shawn Nelson. We Rob Voters!" [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Recent Heatwave Melts Plastic in Newport Beach! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


Friday, June 30, 2017 at 7:44 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
THE non-snitch scandal OC story of recent is the Board of Supervisors rejecting without official comment a proposal by Registrar of Voter Neal Kelley to scrap the county's current voting process—over 1,000 polling precincts—in favor of about 150 voting centers, automatic vote-by-mail ballots, and other doodads that would save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. The two supervisors who offered the most excuses for the rejection were Todd Spitzer and Shawn Nelson, whose answer boils doing to protecting old Republicans at the expense of everyone else. That inspired Orange Feathers cartoonist Leslie Agan to reimagine the duo as Bonnie and Clyde—not the Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty version, but the original criminal couple.

Ask for an artist's statement, Leslie was succinct!

Todd Spitzer and Shawn Nelson have a lot in common with Bonnie and Clyde.

YIKES! And Todd? Way to rock that flared skirt!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

