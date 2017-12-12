Dominic Luis Magdaleno Accused of Violent Social Media Stalking

A 25-year-old La Habra man is suspected of having stalked more than 15 women on various social media platforms and threatening violence against them, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Dominic Luis Magdaleno was due in court Monday after being booked and held in lieu of half a million dollars for suspected felony stalking, felony witness intimidation and felony criminal threats.

Sheriff's investigators in Dana Point were alerted to Magdaleno by a 19-year-old woman who alleged he had been harassing her on Instagram. That led to a six month investigation "that showed the suspect using Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr to stalk, harass and threaten multiple female victims," reads a statement from OCSD Public Affairs Manager Jaimee Blashaw. "In some cases, the suspect threatened to sexually assault, rape and even kill the victims."

Magdaleno allegedy sent text messages and emails to multiple women who initially ignored "the bizarre behavior, but as it escalated, one female victim felt the suspect’s threats were credible and reported it to law enforcement," states the OCSD.

He was confronted and arrested without incident Thursday, Dec. 7, at the La Habra Public Library.

Sheriff's investigators fear there may be more victims and ask anyone with helpful information to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714.647.7000. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

In light of this case, the OCSD also released the following: