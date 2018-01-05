 


Good job, Blogger Bob!
TSA

Fly the Friendly Scythe? John Wayne Airport Carry-on Makes TSA List

Matt Coker | January 5, 2018 | 6:15am
AA

A scythe in a carry-on bag at John Wayne Airport made the top 10 list of most unusual checkpoint finds in 2017 by the Transportation Security Administration.

"Blogger Bob" Burns has the agricultural hand tool, which can be converted into a sword-like weapon, at No. 5 on his list, sandwiched between No. 4 (Satan’s Pizza Cutter in a carry-on bag at Honolulu International Airport) and No. 6 (Lonely Throwing Star in a Las Vegas McCarran International Airport carry-on).

The same Sin City airport is represented at No. 2 as well (Replica Rifle Umbrella as a carry-on item). The only other repeating airport is Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport, with Grenade Art Thing #1 at No. 7 and Aggressive Odor Eater at No. 9. Both were in checked bags.

Topping the list is Festively Wrapped Narcotics in a checked bag at Los Angeles International Airport, although Blogger Bob does include as a bonus Grenade Art Thing #2 in an Albuquerque International Sunport carry-on.

Click here for the full list and an accompanying video.

After some nosing around on the webby webs, we did find the following:

The offending scythe?
Facebook/Comedy Central
 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

