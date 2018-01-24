American White Pelican Rescued in Newport Beach Gets a Send-Off

The American White Pelican, who was weak and disoriented, is now fully recovered.

An American White Pelican, who was found in Newport Beach in November weak, disoriented and suffering from a severely fractured mandible and foot entangled in a fishing lure, is scheduled to be released back into the wild on Thursday—fully recovered.

And you're invited to the send-off.

Several rescue attempts were unsuccessful after the pelican was first spotted at the San Joaquin Wildlife Sanctuary in Irvine. When the bird landed on a residential driveway in Newport Beach, that city's Animal Control Officer Nick Ott was able to capture it safely.