The Homeless-est Place on Earth [OC Weekly Cartoon]

Artist statement by Algae:
Instead of finding a permanent solution for the growing homeless problem in Orange County, Supervisors have begun moving people from the riverbed near Angel Stadium toward the city of Anaheim. Those who
did not move had their belongings confiscated. Now we’re seeing a mass migration from the flood control channel to “The Happiest Place on Earth." What can possibly go wrong?!
