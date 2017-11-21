 


The Homeless-est Place on Earth [OC Weekly Cartoon]EXPAND

Nick Schou | November 21, 2017 | 7:51am
Artist statement by Algae: 

Instead of finding a permanent solution for the growing homeless problem in Orange County, Supervisors have begun moving people from the riverbed near Angel Stadium toward the city of Anaheim. Those who
did not move had their belongings confiscated. Now we’re seeing a mass migration from the flood control channel to “The Happiest Place on Earth." What can possibly go wrong?!

 
Award-winning investigative journalist Nick Schou is managing editor of OC Weekly. He is the author of Kill the Messenger: How the CIA’s Crack Cocaine Controversy Destroyed Journalist Gary Webb (Nation Books 2006), which provided the basis for the 2014 Focus Features release starring Jeremy Renner and the L.A. Times-bestseller Orange Sunshine: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love’s Quest to bring Peace, Love and Acid to the World, (Thomas Dunne 2009). He is also the author of The Weed Runners (2013) and Spooked: How the CIA Manipulates the Media and Hoodwinks Hollywood (2016).

