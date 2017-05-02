Jose Bojorquez, 18, Expected to be Booked for Murder of Selena Araiza, 19

R.I.P. GoFundMe.com

Selena Marie Araiza's story—and tragically sad final chapter—touched so many that $6,310 toward an online fundraising goal of $15,000 for her funeral expenses was raised in two days.

Donations are still being accepted at GoFundMe.com. Funds were also raised Saturday afternoon at El Centro-Lions Park.



The 19-year-old La Habra resident wanted to save lives, but she lost her own Friday morning.

Araiza worked an overnight shift at McDonalds while studying at Cypress College to become a nurse. "She was very outgoing, athletic, warm-hearted and always strived for success," reads the GoFundMe pitch.

She also had a troubled three year relationship with her 18-year-old boyfriend Jose Bojorquez, according to one close friend of the deceased.

"They would always argue all the time," Melissa Camarillo reportedly told Fox LA/Channel 11. "They argued constantly. And I told her if you're not happy, just leave."

Leave is apparently what Araiza did a few days before police found her body. Someone called 9-1-1 around 6:10 a.m. Friday to report a man with a knife in the Green Burrito parking lot at 911 W. Whittier Blvd., La Habra, where officers say they arrived to find Bojorquez with a neck wound, his clothes covered in blood, and he was carrying a knife.

According to the La Habra Police Department, Bojorquez was ordered three times to drop the knife before a Taser gun and sponge rounds were used to safely subdue him.

Many on the LHPD Facebook page are praising the officers for not having used lethal force.

Before Bojorquez was taken to a hospital for treatment, he told paramedics to check his gray Toyota sedan, which was parked in the La Habra Dental Care parking lot at 951 W. Whittier Blvd. That is where the body of Araiza was found. Police say Boroquez was the one who originally called 9-1-1.

The La Habra resident was expected to be booked on suspicion of murder after his police-guarded hospital stay ends. Bojorquez was not in the Orange County Jail system as of Monday afternoon.

Here is that full GoFundMe pitch for Araiza: