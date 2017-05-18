menu

Aquiles Sanchez, Edgar Raul Salgado, Juvie Shot Adrian Ramos Dead: Cops

Aquiles Sanchez, Edgar Raul Salgado, Juvie Shot Adrian Ramos Dead: Cops

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 5:23 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Two 21-year-old men and a 15-year juvenile were arrested last Thursday, May 11, in the cold-blooded murder of a 19-year-old about a mile from his Anaheim home.

Adrian Ramos, who by age 9 as the magician “El Magnifico” had performed on The Tonight Show and at Hollywood Magic Castle, was walking home along Kenwood Avenue from a music class at Fullerton College Wednesday when he was gunned down, according to Anaheim Police.

By the following night, cops had in custody for the slaying Aquiles Sanchez, Edgar Raul Salgado and a teen who is not being identified because of his age. He’s in juvie and the adults are in jail, according to police, who allege the trio stole Ramos’ wallet.

The deceased leaves behind his mother, Rosa; his father, Jorge; and five siblings.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

