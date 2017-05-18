Aquiles Sanchez, Edgar Raul Salgado, Juvie Shot Adrian Ramos Dead: Cops
|
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
Two 21-year-old men and a 15-year juvenile were arrested last Thursday, May 11, in the cold-blooded murder of a 19-year-old about a mile from his Anaheim home.
Adrian Ramos, who by age 9 as the magician “El Magnifico” had performed on The Tonight Show and at Hollywood Magic Castle, was walking home along Kenwood Avenue from a music class at Fullerton College Wednesday when he was gunned down, according to Anaheim Police.
By the following night, cops had in custody for the slaying Aquiles Sanchez, Edgar Raul Salgado and a teen who is not being identified because of his age. He’s in juvie and the adults are in jail, according to police, who allege the trio stole Ramos’ wallet.
The deceased leaves behind his mother, Rosa; his father, Jorge; and five siblings.
