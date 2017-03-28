menu

Officials Gather in Westminster to Talk About Recall of "Exploding" Auto Air Bags


    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Officials Gather in Westminster to Talk About Recall of "Exploding" Auto Air Bags

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Officials Gather in Westminster to Talk About Recall of "Exploding" Auto Air Bags
An update on the Takata airbag recall, its deadly impact on Orange County and what local drivers can do to get free, life-saving repairs will be presented at a press conference that just started (9 a.m. today) in Westminster.

Orange County civic and community leaders are scheduled to convene at Westminster City Hall to talk about the recall to vehicles from 19 different automakers, but most especially certain 2001-03 Hondas and Acuras that "contain defective airbags that pose up to a 50 percent chance of exploding like a grenade upon deployment, even in a minor fender bender," according to the event's organizers.

Officials Gather in Westminster to Talk About Recall of "Exploding" Auto Air Bags
"Southern California is one of the country’s higher-risk areas for serious injury or death due to defective airbag inflators and leads the nation fatalities linked to the recall. Yet, over 1 million defective airbag inflators across Southern California remain unrepaired, and more awareness and action is needed to protect local communities."

Officials Gather in Westminster to Talk About Recall of "Exploding" Auto Air Bags
Among those raising awareness today are: Tri Ta, mayor of Westminster; Araceli Cazales, a State Farm agent and owner of Toyama Karate-Do Martial Arts Academy; Dolores Barrett, director of Community Action Partnership of Orange County; Gil Dyer, founder and president of Alcoa Green Technologies and director on the Latin Business Association board; and a representative from the Westminster Police Department.

Officials Gather in Westminster to Talk About Recall of "Exploding" Auto Air Bags
During the event, volunteers will be on hand to help drivers check if their vehicle is impacted and to set up free repair appointments at local dealerships. Westminster City Hall is at 8200 Westminster Ave., Westminster.

Meanwhile, Honda's Airbag Info Recall website is a great resource for more information on the subject.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

