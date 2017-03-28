Officials Gather in Westminster to Talk About Recall of "Exploding" Auto Air Bags

Hondaairbaginfo.com

An update on the Takata airbag recall, its deadly impact on Orange County and what local drivers can do to get free, life-saving repairs will be presented at a press conference that just started (9 a.m. today) in Westminster.

Orange County civic and community leaders are scheduled to convene at Westminster City Hall to talk about the recall to vehicles from 19 different automakers, but most especially certain 2001-03 Hondas and Acuras that "contain defective airbags that pose up to a 50 percent chance of exploding like a grenade upon deployment, even in a minor fender bender," according to the event's organizers.

"Southern California is one of the country’s higher-risk areas for serious injury or death due to defective airbag inflators and leads the nation fatalities linked to the recall. Yet, over 1 million defective airbag inflators across Southern California remain unrepaired, and more awareness and action is needed to protect local communities."

Among those raising awareness today are: Tri Ta, mayor of Westminster; Araceli Cazales, a State Farm agent and owner of Toyama Karate-Do Martial Arts Academy; Dolores Barrett, director of Community Action Partnership of Orange County; Gil Dyer, founder and president of Alcoa Green Technologies and director on the Latin Business Association board; and a representative from the Westminster Police Department.

During the event, volunteers will be on hand to help drivers check if their vehicle is impacted and to set up free repair appointments at local dealerships. Westminster City Hall is at 8200 Westminster Ave., Westminster.