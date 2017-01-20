Syrah by Know Label: Our Toke of the Week!

EXPAND Wine and Weed are a dynamic duo like Batman and Robin Courtesy of Know-Label Wines

Product: Cannabis Infused Syrah by Know Label

Price: $200-$250 for 750mL bottle (depending on vintage)

Place of Purchase: www.know-label.com

There are numerous parallels between wine and weed. From the finicky harvesting process to the embellished verbiage used to describe flavor notes, the relationship between cannabis and grapes is as harmonious as peanut butter and jelly. Luckily the green rush has brought us one of the best products ever: weed wine. Now we'll never have to use cannabis and wine separately again! WOO-HOO!

Know Label combines fermented grapes from the Arroyo Grande Valley with top-shelf herb from the Santa Cruz Mountains to create the industry’s first weed-wine concoction. After utilizing organic farming techniques for both the cannabis and the grapes, the herb is infused into the juice using a slow and cold process. Because THC needs to be heated in order for it to become activated and, therefore, psychoactive, the effects of the wine feel differently than those from eating an edible. It's significantly more mellow, ensuring a laid-back high. The inactivated THC—also known as THC-A—leaves you feeling smiley and relaxed, but still with it mentally.

The nose on the Syrah smells fruit-forward and as if there were flecks of black pepper mixed into the wine. The first sip hits the palate with bold flavors of red berries topped with hints of spice. On the back of the tongue is where the earthy taste of cannabis sits, giving the wine a light essence.

I paired the Syrah with a wild-mushroom-and-barley soup. The broth was derived from brisket, London broil and chuck roast, giving it a thicker, stew-like texture. Because the wine is on the lighter side, drinking it with a slab of meat seemed too heavy. Pairing it with a thicker meat broth accented by flavors of chopped onions, celery, carrots, mushrooms and parsley was perfect. The wine and the soup brought out flavors in each other a sommelier would've been impressed by.

About 20 minutes after my first glass, however, I felt as if my shoes were stuffed with clouds, and I had a severe case of the warm-and-fuzzies. My steps felt buoyant, as though I were wearing moon boots. After a little, walking around didn't seem as delightful as sitting, which quickly became sprawling out. I melted into the couch after my second glass, leading to a weed/wine coma before 10 p.m. Oh, and the soup was long gone—I ate it all.

Know Label has changed the future of wine and weed consumption forever. Why separate the two when such earthy elegance can be combined into one glass?

