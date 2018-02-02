 


OC Weekly archives

Super Bowl Sunday Anti-DUI Patrols in Buena Park and Newport Beach

Matt Coker | February 2, 2018 | 7:30am
AA

The police departments of Buena Park and Newport Beach are among those stepping-up DUI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday.

Both agencies announced they will put extra police officers on streets in the form of saturation patrols, which blanket areas known for drunken- or drugged-driving stops, arrests, crashes and deaths. These are run in addition to the normal beat patrols.

Buena Park and Newport Beach thus join jurisdictions up and down the state trying to get impaired drivers off the roads and highways, in conjunction with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) campaign with the motto, "Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk."

Each department receives funding for the DUI enforcement from OTS grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

