Super Bowl Sunday Anti-DUI Patrols in Buena Park and Newport Beach

The police departments of Buena Park and Newport Beach are among those stepping-up DUI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday.
Both agencies announced they will put extra police officers on streets in the form of saturation patrols, which blanket areas known for drunken- or drugged-driving stops, arrests, crashes and deaths. These are run in addition to the normal beat patrols.
Buena Park and Newport Beach thus join jurisdictions up and down the state trying to get impaired drivers off the roads and highways, in conjunction with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) campaign with the motto, "Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk."
Each department receives funding for the DUI enforcement from OTS grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
