menu

Free Parking is a [Summer] Breeze in Laguna Beach (Yes, Laguna Beach!)


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Free Parking is a [Summer] Breeze in Laguna Beach (Yes, Laguna Beach!)

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 6:16 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Greetings, Lagunatics!
Greetings, Lagunatics!
Rickett & Sones
A A

You can visit Laguna Beach this summer without paying for parking.

Say what?

Yep, it's true.

And yes, there's this catch: Your vehicle will actually be parked in Irvine.

Upcoming Events

The City of Laguna Beach and Orange County Transportation Authority have teamed up for the second straight summer to open public parking near the intersection of the 405 freeway and Laguna Canyon Road (133) and have riders take free shuttle buses to chronically traffic-choked Laguna Beach.

Stops along the so-called Summer Breeze shuttle route are convenient to the Sawdust Festival, Laguna Art-A-Fair, Festival of the Arts, Pageant of the Masters, Laguna Playhouse and the Laguna Beach Bus Station, which is only one block from the beach. At the station you can also catch the free Laguna Beach Trolley, whose route passes various shopping and food destinations.

The Summer Breeze shuttles run on Saturdays and Sundays, July 1 through Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Buses pick you up at the Cavalia lot on Laguna Canyon Road and Limestone in Irvine. See the map below and click here for more information.

Free Parking is a [Summer] Breeze in Laguna Beach (Yes, Laguna Beach!)
OCTA
Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >