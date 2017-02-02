menu

Students Held for Allegedly Wanting to Turn Troy High School into Columbine

Jason Mayhem Miller Acquitted of Beating Ex-Girlfriend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Students Held for Allegedly Wanting to Turn Troy High School into Columbine

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 6:22 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Troy High School
Troy High School
By Thatwweguy 619 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0
A A

Two students at Fullerton's Troy High School were arrested Wednesday after allegedly being overheard discussing a school shooting that would be "bigger than Columbine."

The unidentified 16-year-olds are claimed by a classmate of having made the statement at an athletic event Wednesday before it was reported to an officer assigned to the school, according to a Fullerton Police Department statement. The student witness is also said to have shared a photo of the pair.

Besides mentioning the 1999 Columbine massacre, the arrestees allegedly talked of plans to "shoot up" the school, right down to the different types of guns they would use, say police, who claim further investigation revealed the students had done Internet research on prior school shootings and weapons.

They were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of making criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >