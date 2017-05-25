SAPD Seeks Store-Destroying, Clerk-Terrorizing, Road-Raging Asshole

EXPAND Know this dreamboat? Santa Ana Police Department

The Santa Ana Police Department is looking for a real asshole, not to lead the department but to arrest for destroying a store, terrorizing a female clerk and road raging a lady driver.

Officers were sent to the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of East McFadden just before 6:30 p.m. March 28, when the clerk called 9-1-1 to say she confronted an older male customer who went on the offensive against her.

It began with him loitering and harassing customers gassing up their vehicles, according to an SAPD advisory, which adds that is when the clerk approached the stranger and told him to leave the premises. Instead, he followed her back into the mini-mart, where they began arguing.

This video shows how things inside the store appeared to start fairly calmly and escalated from there, with the man throwing store items at the clerk, making aggressive move toward her and just all-around terrorizing her:

The clerk reacted by calling 9-1-1 as the nutbar was walking out the door, but he came back inside and that's when he really went apeshit, causing what police called major damage to the store. After attempting again to assault the clerk, he left and drove off in a small sedan.

Around 7 p.m., another female told police she was driving when a man in the car next to her repeatedly cursed at her and three items from his car at her vehicle, which he then boxed in before getting out of his ride, walking over to the lady's passenger side and repeatedly punching her window.

The driver eventually was able to drive away safely, and I should have mentioned earlier the store clerk was not harmed physically either.

EXPAND Hit the accelerator. Santa Ana Police Department

The lady driver took photos of the road rager with her cell phone camera, and when police investigators got a look at the images they recognized him from the Chevron surveillance video.

He was described as Hispanic, age 45-55, 5-foot-5 with a thin build and short, gray, combed-back hair. Anyone who sees or knows this dreamboat is asked to contact SAPD Investigator Laura Delisle at 714.245.8647. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS, which we hope someone close to him calls because they must be sick of dude's short fuse as well. Maybe he just needs a hug?

