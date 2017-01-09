Stop n' Rob Meets Stop 'n Mob in Huntington Beach

Not the 7-Eleven in question, but the darkness is about the same. Photo by flickr user Roadsidepictures

Like something out of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, a Huntington Beach convenience store was robbed by a flash mob riding a party bus Saturday night.

Witnesses told Surf City cops that one person was working in the 7-Eleven at 706 Pacific Coast Highway just after 11 p.m. when 16 people entered and some rushed and pushed the clerk while others pulled items off the shelves and left without paying.

A 7-Eleven official claimed some individuals left with as much as $1,000 worth of merchandise each, dispelling the notion that the entire contents of a 7-Eleven don't add up to $1,000.

The group left the store for a waiting private bus that took off north on PCH, but it was stopped a short distance away by Huntington Beach Police Department officers, according to agency spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Marlatt.

Officers from Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Seal Beach and Laguna Beach assisted the Huntington Beach cops in detaining about 80 people from the bus before Isiah Bryant, 21, of Los Angeles, and Wynzel Worthan, 18, of Compton, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy and booked into Huntington Beach Jail, Marlatt said.

The other passengers, who had departed from the Nickerson Gardens public housing complex in Watts, were released but more arrests could come as the investigation continues, Marlatt says.

The Whittier based company that owned the bus claims the vehicle had recently been sold.

It’s been a rough week for local 7-Eleven clerks. A fellow in his 20s was stabbed in the lower back as two men stole an 18-pack of beer around 10:45 p.m. Thursday at the 7- Eleven at 1685 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim. The clerk’s injuries were not life-threatening, and his attackers—believed to be in their early 20s—remain at large.

