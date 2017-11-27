 


Michael J. Martinez Accused of Stabbing Murder of Ruben J. Murga
Qwik Tape

Matt Coker | November 27, 2017 | 8:22am
AA

A 31-year-old Santa Ana man is being held in the stabbing murder of a 25-year-old Santa Ana man—in Garden Grove Saturday night.

Ruben J. Murga succumbed to his stab wounds in the UC Irvine Medical Center emergency room in Orange.

Michael J. Martinez was arrested in the Garden Grove area and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder.

A disturbance call after 10:30 p.m. sent Garden Grove police officers to the 13300 block of Lilly Street, where they found Murga lying in a driveway with stab wounds, says Sgt. Rex Bey, who adds firefighters treated the victim before his trip to the hospital.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in an altercation with several other subjects and was stabbed," Bey says. "Detectives were notified and responded to the scene. Michael Martinez was identified as being involved in the stabbing."

It was detectives who later arrested Martinez, but their investigation is ongoing. Anyone who knows anything that can help them is asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department Homicide Unit at 714.741.5704.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

