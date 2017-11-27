Michael J. Martinez Accused of Stabbing Murder of Ruben J. Murga

A 31-year-old Santa Ana man is being held in the stabbing murder of a 25-year-old Santa Ana man—in Garden Grove Saturday night.

Ruben J. Murga succumbed to his stab wounds in the UC Irvine Medical Center emergency room in Orange.

Michael J. Martinez was arrested in the Garden Grove area and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder.

A disturbance call after 10:30 p.m. sent Garden Grove police officers to the 13300 block of Lilly Street, where they found Murga lying in a driveway with stab wounds, says Sgt. Rex Bey, who adds firefighters treated the victim before his trip to the hospital.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in an altercation with several other subjects and was stabbed," Bey says. "Detectives were notified and responded to the scene. Michael Martinez was identified as being involved in the stabbing."

It was detectives who later arrested Martinez, but their investigation is ongoing. Anyone who knows anything that can help them is asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department Homicide Unit at 714.741.5704.

