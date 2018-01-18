Erik Lee Overturf Accused of Hate Crime in Assault at Brea Gym

A La Habra man could get three years in state prison if he is convicted of hate crimes against a Hispanic man and spitting on a Brea police officer, according to prosecutors.

Erik Lee Overturf, 33, was charged Wednesday with felony hate crime (assault) with present ability to commit violent injury and misdemeanor violation of civil rights and battery on a peace officer.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Overturf walked into a Brea gym where his membership was previously revoked due multiple instances of disruptive behavior, according to an Orange County District Attorney's office (OCDA) arraignment statement.