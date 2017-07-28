menu

Please Name These Laguna Beach Hipster Speakeasy-Looking Thieves

Israel Corpus, Elvira Ventura and Jonathan Hernandez: OC's Latest Homicide Victims


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Please Name These Laguna Beach Hipster Speakeasy-Looking Thieves

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 6:15 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Know these gents?
Know these gents?
Laguna Beach Police Department
A A

Two burglary suspects sought in Laguna Beach appear to have stepped out of a hipster speakeasy.

Just look at the image above that detectives from the Laguna Beach Police Department pulled from surveillance video Wednesday at the Shops at the Cliffs, 500 S. Coast Hwy.

Suspected of having made entry around 5 a.m. and possibly sticking around for an hour and a half, the pair is believed to have made off with $200,000 in merchandise from an art gallery, a jeweler and three other stores.

As the Laguna Beach Police Department seeks tips at 949.497.0701, we here at the Weekly are looking for catchy nicknames for the thieves. Our list so far:

Dandy Bandits,
Snazzy Swindlers
Fedora Finaglers
Hipster Heisters
Dapper Dimwits
Beau Brummel Bums
Bartender Trainees

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

From Our Sponsors

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >