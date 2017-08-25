Alonso Ortiz, 22, Dead in Possible Santa Ana Gang Murder
|
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A 22-year-old Santa Ana man was shot to death on South Shelley Street Thursday night.
The Santa Ana Police Department says it sent officers around 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Shelley regarding a shooting.
That is where Alonso Ortiz was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
After being attended to by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics, Ortiz was taken to a local trauma center, where doctors declared him deceased at 1:37 a.m.
Upcoming Events
-
Premuim Level Seating - Los Angeles Lakers
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
-
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 1:05pm
-
HEROES OF LUCHA LIBRE
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 3:00pm
-
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
TicketsWed., Oct. 4, 7:00pm
Santa Ana police homicide detectives believe the shooter got out of a black compact sedan, confronted Ortiz, shot the man who was alone, got back in the car and drove off.
"The facts of the case indicated the shooting was gang-related," reads a police advisory. "... This case may be eligible for the City of Santa Ana’s Gang Homicide Reward Program."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390 or leave an anonymous tip with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
WWE Raw
TicketsMon., Sep. 25, 4:30pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
TicketsFri., Sep. 29, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Seattle Mariners
TicketsFri., Sep. 29, 7:07pm
-
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!