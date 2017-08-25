Alonso Ortiz, 22, Dead in Possible Santa Ana Gang Murder

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

A 22-year-old Santa Ana man was shot to death on South Shelley Street Thursday night.

The Santa Ana Police Department says it sent officers around 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Shelley regarding a shooting.

That is where Alonso Ortiz was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

After being attended to by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics, Ortiz was taken to a local trauma center, where doctors declared him deceased at 1:37 a.m.

Santa Ana police homicide detectives believe the shooter got out of a black compact sedan, confronted Ortiz, shot the man who was alone, got back in the car and drove off.

"The facts of the case indicated the shooting was gang-related," reads a police advisory. "... This case may be eligible for the City of Santa Ana’s Gang Homicide Reward Program."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390 or leave an anonymous tip with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

