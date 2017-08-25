menu

Tustin and Garden Grove Run DUI Checkpoints Tonight

DUI Checkpoint Triple Play Tonight: Anaheim, Newport Beach, Mission Viejo


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Tustin and Garden Grove Run DUI Checkpoints Tonight

Friday, August 25, 2017 at 5:18 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Tustin or Garden Grove tonight.
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Tustin or Garden Grove tonight.
Jay Brockman
A A

The Tustin and Garden Grove police departments have DUI/drivers license checkpoints scheduled tonight.

Tustin's starts first at 7 p.m., Garden Grove's begins at 9 p.m. and both end at 3 a.m.

Neither department disclosed a location for its operation.

Locations are chosen based on safety considerations for the officers and the public, according to the California Office of Traffic Safety, which gives each department grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, for anti-DUI operations, including checkpoints.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >