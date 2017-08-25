Tustin and Garden Grove Run DUI Checkpoints Tonight
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Tustin or Garden Grove tonight.
Jay Brockman
The Tustin and Garden Grove police departments have DUI/drivers license checkpoints scheduled tonight.
Tustin's starts first at 7 p.m., Garden Grove's begins at 9 p.m. and both end at 3 a.m.
Neither department disclosed a location for its operation.
Locations are chosen based on safety considerations for the officers and the public, according to the California Office of Traffic Safety, which gives each department grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, for anti-DUI operations, including checkpoints.
