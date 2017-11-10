 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Look for one of these in Laguna Hills tonight.
Look for one of these in Laguna Hills tonight.
Orange County Sheriff's Department

OCSD Runs Laguna Hills DUI Checkpoint Tonight

Matt Coker | November 10, 2017 | 6:05am
AA

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff Department’s DUI Enforcement Team hold a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight in Laguna Hills.

It runs from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >