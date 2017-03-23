menu

Jailhouse Snitches "Puppet" and "Bouncer" Get Way More Than Stitches

Fullerton Cop Miguel Siliceo, Busted for False Police Report, has a Shady Past


Jailhouse Snitches “Puppet” and “Bouncer” Get Way More Than Stitches

Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 5:31 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Jailhouse Snitches “Puppet” and “Bouncer” Get Way More Than Stitches
Illustration by Luke McGarry
A A

Orange County’s two most famous—and, perhaps, richest—jailhouse informants have spurred a tweak to the saying, “Snitches get stitches.”

For when it comes to Raymond “Puppet” Cuevas and Jose “Bouncer” Paredes, that old chestnut should read: “Snitches get stitches but to help heal the stitches, snitches Puppet and Bouncer can tap into $335,000 Southern California law enforcement paid them over four years.”

That tax dollar burning figure turns up in Orange County Register investigative reporter Tony Saavedra’s piece on California Assembly Bill 359, which would limit how much jailhouse snitches can be paid. The bill is headed for the Assembly floor after a unanimous Public Safety Committee vote Tuesday.

Pity Puppet and Bouncer: They may have to do with store-brand almond milk instead of Silk.

Read our own R. Scott Moxley’s extensive (and award-winning) coverage of the Orange County jailhouse snitch scandal, which includes a profile of Puppet and Bouncer.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

