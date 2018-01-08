Homeless Booze Hound Comes Up with Smart & Final Solution

A homeless fellow walked into the Smart & Final store in Laguna Niguel, made his way over to the public address microphone and informed shoppers to make their way to the front exit because of a bomb threat.
Orange County sheriff's deputies say the fellow was not doing his civic duty.
In the confusion of the store clearing out just after 10:30 p.m. last Thursday, Jan. 4, the fellow grabbed some booze and fled.
A search turned up no explosives in the building at 30252 Crown Valley Parkway.
A gander at the Smart & Final surveillance video revealed the identity of a known area transient, according to deputies, who at last word reported the thief was still at large.
