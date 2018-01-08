 


Protect that PA system!
Homeless Booze Hound Comes Up with Smart & Final Solution

Matt Coker | January 8, 2018 | 11:53am
A homeless fellow walked into the Smart & Final store in Laguna Niguel, made his way over to the public address microphone and informed shoppers to make their way to the front exit because of a bomb threat.

Orange County sheriff's deputies say the fellow was not doing his civic duty.

In the confusion of the store clearing out just after 10:30 p.m. last Thursday, Jan. 4, the fellow grabbed some booze and fled.

A search turned up no explosives in the building at 30252 Crown Valley Parkway.

A gander at the Smart & Final surveillance video revealed the identity of a known area transient, according to deputies, who at last word reported the thief was still at large.

 
