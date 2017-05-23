menu

Sharks Now Target OC's Homeless [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

OC's First Year-Round Homeless Shelter is Half-Full—and Full of Strict Intake Policies


Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 7:16 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
The biggest stories in Orange County this spring? Sharks! And homeless! So why not combine the two? That's what illustrator Algae did in this week's Orange Feathers. Here's his artist's statement:

To OC Supervisors, the homeless are like red meat in our shark-infested beaches. First, while there are more homeless than ever, little money has been added for funding Social Services and Health Care. Second, the Sheriff’s Department stands to gain financially for detaining the homeless. Third, the expansion of ICE (including homeless detainees) is another revenue stream for the county. OC Supervisors are creating a perfect triple-play tragedy.

Sad, sad, sad...

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

