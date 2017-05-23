Sharks Now Target OC's Homeless [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
The biggest stories in Orange County this spring? Sharks! And homeless! So why not combine the two? That's what illustrator Algae did in this week's Orange Feathers. Here's his artist's statement:
To OC Supervisors, the homeless are like red meat in our shark-infested beaches. First, while there are more homeless than ever, little money has been added for funding Social Services and Health Care. Second, the Sheriff’s Department stands to gain financially for detaining the homeless. Third, the expansion of ICE (including homeless detainees) is another revenue stream for the county. OC Supervisors are creating a perfect triple-play tragedy.
Sad, sad, sad...
