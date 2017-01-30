Sentences for Molesters (including LA Deputy), Would-be Rapist and Pimps

Jay Brockman

An Anaheim man was sentenced Friday to 55 years to life in state prison and a lifetime of having the register as a sex offender for sexually assaulting two underage female relatives multiple times over several years.

A rookie Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who molested a 12-year-old Costa Mesa girl was sentenced last week to three years in state prison—BUT an Orange County judge suspended the sentence.

A 49-year-old Placentia man was also sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to trying to rape an autistic woman with the mental capacity of a 13-year-old. She as his step-daughter.

Which just goes to prove it ain't easy being a pimp, because two from Colorado got more prison time than the previous two fellows for pimping a 17-year-old girl, and like the Anaheim guy they were also ordered to register as sex offenders for life.

Jahsee Elan Brewster of Denver was sentenced last week to five years in state prison and Clifton Haralson, also of Colorado, got eight years for human trafficking, pimping and pandering a 17-year-old girl. Because the victim was a minor, the pair also must register as sex offenders for life. A jury in November had found them guilty of the pimping, pandering and victimizing a minor felonies as well as a felony count of carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in public. Their co-defendant, Jovon Andrew Williams of Denver, pleaded guilty in October to felony pandering, and the 21-year-old got a three-year prison term the following month. Between March 17 and 30 of 2016, Brewster, 33, Haralson, 34, and Williams traveled with the girl from Colorado to various areas known for prostitution and human trafficking in Orange County, where motel rooms were rented, online advertisements soliciting commercial sex were posted, dates were arranged dates and money was collected from sex purchasers. Last March 30, members of the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force set up a meeting with the girl in an Anaheim motel, and Brewster, Haralson and Williams were confronted in a vehicle near the motel—with a loaded and unregistered firearm in the glovebox. They were subsequently arrested.

Joel Guerrerojasso Anaheim Police Department

Joel Guerrerojasso of Anaheim had been convicted in December of two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, and a felony charge each of lewd acts on a child ages 14 or 15 and forcible oral copulation. Jurors also found true sentencing enhancements for multiple victims. One of the 36-year-old's relatives, who just turned 17, recounted Guerrerojasso molesting and abusing her since she was age 8, and by the time she was in the seventh grade, the adult was showing her pornographic videos on a cell phone and encouraging her to be sexually active. The other girl relative, who is 12, told investigators that Guerrerojasso molested her also. He was arrested in September..

Ex-deputy Jovanni Argueta Costa Mesa Police Department

Jovanni Argueta, who is now a former LA County sheriff's deputy, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to a lewd act with a minor, attempted sex with a minor and violation of a protective order, which immediately drew the three years in prison that the judge suspended as part of a plea deal that dismissed a count of contacting a minor with intent to commit a specified crime. After meeting the girl online through a computer fantasy game, the 26-year-old contacted her at her Costa Mesa middle school as well as off campus, and molested her between May 1 and Oct. 22 of 2015. Argueta was undone by reports of a strange man lurking on the campus Oct. 22, 2015, which led to his arrest six days later at the sheriff's training facility in Whittier. A month later, after bailing out of jail, Argueta was again spotted on campus, although he was gone by the time police arrived. Still, on Nov. 23, 2015, he was hit with having violated a protective order against contacting the 12-year-old, and by the following March he was no longer on the force. (The LA County Sheriff's Department won't confirm whether Argueta quit or was fired.) Though Argueta escaped a prison term, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail and five years of probation, during which he must register as a sex offender. If he violates probation, he must register as a sex offender for life. He also must stay from the girl, who is now 13, for 10 years.

Joseph Seion Schüler pleaded guilty to the felony attempted rape as part of a plea deal that had two rape counts dismissed. All of the charges were tied to Schüler s victimization of the 27-year-old woman with autism in his Placentia apartment last July. When police arrived at the scene, Schüler at first refused to leave the apartment, leading to a two-hour standoff. The woman turned out to be the suspect's step-daughter.

