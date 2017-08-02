Search For Missing Orange County Couple Search Continues in Joshua Tree

Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso, couple missing from Westminster. Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue (JOSAR) is working alongside San Bernardino County and other agencies to continue the search for an Orange County couple that was reported missing on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Westminster residents Rachel Nguyen, 20, and Joseph Orbeso, 21, allegedly went on a hike Thursday morning and never made their 11:00 a.m. Airbnb checkout the next day. The Airbnb owner reported them missing to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department and the search has continued since.

The National Park Service reports that their vehicle was found on Monday after being reported missing Friday afternoon. The car was located in a parking area called Mace Trail. The only other sign from the couple includes a ping from Orbeso's phone at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 27th.

The news release also states that the couple had left all their belongings in their room overnight and that their was no sign of stay that night.

"We are continuing to search the current areas and we're also searching new areas in the park," said Dan Messaros, co-incident commander of the search. The supporting agencies have provided aircraft and helicopter assistance, K-9 support and on-foot efforts to locate the couple safe and sound according to the National Park Service. The search is becoming increasingly difficult for rescuers as heat conditions prose a problem for the discovery of the two missing individuals, per a JOSAR Facebook post.

The San Bernardino Dispatch asks to call (909) 383-5652 or (760) 831-7633 if anyone has seen or had any contact with the couple.

