Don't drink like a fish and drive in Santa Ana Saturday night.
Jay Brockman

Santa Ana Holds DUI Checkpoint Saturday Night

Matt Coker | December 8, 2017 | 7:27am
AA

The Santa Ana Police Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint Saturday night.

The operation is scheduled to run from 9:30 p.m. through 2:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of West 5th Street, according to an SAPD advisory.

"The checkpoint will be staffed by officers trained in the detection of alcohol and drug impairment to provide on-the-spot assessments of drivers suspected of alcohol or drug impairment," warns the department. "... All vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested."

Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

