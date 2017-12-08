Santa Ana Holds DUI Checkpoint Saturday Night

The Santa Ana Police Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint Saturday night.

The operation is scheduled to run from 9:30 p.m. through 2:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of West 5th Street, according to an SAPD advisory.

"The checkpoint will be staffed by officers trained in the detection of alcohol and drug impairment to provide on-the-spot assessments of drivers suspected of alcohol or drug impairment," warns the department. "... All vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested."

Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

