Santa Ana Holds DUI Checkpoint in 1st Street Area Tonight
Prepare to stop.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
The Santa Ana Police Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 9:30 tonight through 2:30 a.m.
Where?
The sobriety stop will be conducted in the area of 300 W. 1st St., according to the SAPD.
Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
