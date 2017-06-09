Santa Ana Holds DUI Checkpoint in 1st Street Area Tonight

Prepare to stop. Orange County Sheriff's Department

The Santa Ana Police Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 9:30 tonight through 2:30 a.m.

Where?

The sobriety stop will be conducted in the area of 300 W. 1st St., according to the SAPD.

Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

