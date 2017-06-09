menu

Santa Ana Holds DUI Checkpoint in 1st Street Area Tonight

Friday, June 9, 2017 at 5:52 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Prepare to stop.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
The Santa Ana Police Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 9:30 tonight through 2:30 a.m.

Where?

(Hopefully you had to scroll below the auto-ad to enhance the drama.)

The sobriety stop will be conducted in the area of 300 W. 1st St., according to the SAPD.

Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

