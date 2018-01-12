Laguna Niguel and Santa Ana Have DUI Checkpoints Tonight

The Orange County Sheriff's Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight from 7 through 3 a.m. in Laguna Niguel.

The exact location was not disclosed.

Santa Ana Police Department has released the spot for its DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight from 9:30 through 2:30 a.m.

It's in the area of 1400 South Bristol Street, according to an SAPD advisory.

"All vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested," SAPD warns. "... The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver."

Funding comes to the agencies from separate California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

