Don't drink like a fish and drive in Santa Ana tonight.
Jay Brockman

Laguna Niguel and Santa Ana Have DUI Checkpoints Tonight

Matt Coker | January 12, 2018 | 5:44am
AA

The Orange County Sheriff's Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight from 7 through 3 a.m. in Laguna Niguel.

The exact location was not disclosed.

Santa Ana Police Department has released the spot for its DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight from 9:30 through 2:30 a.m.

It's in the area of 1400 South Bristol Street, according to an SAPD advisory.

"All vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested," SAPD warns. "... The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver."

Funding comes to the agencies from separate California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

