Santa Ana Holds Main Street DUI Checkpoint Tonight
Don't drink like a fish and drive in SanTana tonight.
Jay Brockman
The Santa Ana Police Department and California Highway Patrol team up for a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 8:30 tonight through 2:30 a.m.
The location?
It will be in the area of 2100 N. Main St., Santa Ana. say police in an advistory.
Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
