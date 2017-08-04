Santa Ana Holds Main Street DUI Checkpoint Tonight

Don't drink like a fish and drive in SanTana tonight. Jay Brockman

The Santa Ana Police Department and California Highway Patrol team up for a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 8:30 tonight through 2:30 a.m.

The location?

It will be in the area of 2100 N. Main St., Santa Ana. say police in an advistory.

Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

