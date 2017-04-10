Santa Ana Police Believe Man Shot Dead Sunday was a Gang Member
|
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A man was shot and killed in Santa Ana Sunday.
Dispatch received a call of shots fired in the area of West McFadden Avenue and South Center Street shortly before 7:15 p.m., and when officers arrived they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
Orange County Fire Authority paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The Santa Ana resident's identity has not yet been released, although police say they suspect he belonged to a gang.
The murder investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 714.245.8390.
