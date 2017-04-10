menu

Santa Ana Police Believe Man Shot Dead Sunday was a Gang Member

Monday, April 10, 2017 at 9:38 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A man was shot and killed in Santa Ana Sunday.

Dispatch received a call of shots fired in the area of West McFadden Avenue and South Center Street shortly before 7:15 p.m., and when officers arrived they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Orange County Fire Authority paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Santa Ana resident's identity has not yet been released, although police say they suspect he belonged to a gang.

The murder investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 714.245.8390.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

