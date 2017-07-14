Santa Ana Police Hold City Council Hostage [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

EXPAND Cartoon by Algae

At a time when the SanTana City Council is looking at insolvency in the next couple of years due to a huge budget deficit, they still nevertheless got around to giving police officers a pretty nice raise. It makes sense, given the Santa Ana police union spent nearly half a million dollars to get dopey deputy Juan Villegas and cop-gobbler supreme Jose "I've Been Evil Ever Since I Shaved Off My Mustache" Solorio on the council to vote in tandem with Mayor-for-Life Don Papi Pulido. To mark this hijacking of democracy, Orange Feathers cartoonist Algae drew the above. Asked for an artist's statement, he only replied with this:

Some cops can be real persuasive about exercising your rights.



YIKES!!!

