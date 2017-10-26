Santa Ana's New Commercial Cannabis Ordinance Is One Step Away From Being Implemented

EXPAND The commercial cultivation of cannabis is coming to santa Ana, along with a ton of recreational cannabis laws Mary Carreon

On Oct. 17 the Santa Ana City Council gave the first reading of Ordinance Amendment No. 2017-03 to create chapter 40 in the city’s municipal code to regulate commercial, i.e. recreational cannabis. The proposed canna-regulations would allow 23 adult use dispensaries on top on the 20 already existing medical cannabis stores, 20 indoor cultivation businesses, 20 non-volatile manufacturing businesses, five distribution businesses and an unlimited number of testing facilities in Santa Ana.

