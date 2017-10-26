 


Santa Ana's New Commercial Cannabis Ordinance Is One Step Away From Being Implemented

Mary Carreon | October 26, 2017 | 11:02am
AA
The commercial cultivation of cannabis is coming to santa Ana, along with a ton of recreational cannabis laws
The commercial cultivation of cannabis is coming to santa Ana, along with a ton of recreational cannabis laws
Mary Carreon

On Oct. 17 the Santa Ana City Council gave the first reading of Ordinance Amendment No. 2017-03 to create chapter 40 in the city’s municipal code to regulate commercial, i.e. recreational cannabis. The proposed canna-regulations would allow 23 adult use dispensaries on top on the 20 already existing medical cannabis stores, 20 indoor cultivation businesses, 20 non-volatile manufacturing businesses, five distribution businesses and an unlimited number of testing facilities in Santa Ana.

Read the rest of this story and find more industry news and reviews at PotPlus, our cannabis blog.

