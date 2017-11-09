 


From left to right: Jose Solorio, Michele Martinez, Vicente Sarmiento, Miguel Pulido, David Benavides, Sal Tinajero, Juan Villegas
Courtesy of City of Santa Ana

Santa Ana City Council Delays Action On Commercial Cannabis Ordinance Due To Potential Problems

Mary Carreon | November 9, 2017 | 10:16am
AA

The Santa Ana City Council met on Tuesday night for another four-hour doozy of a meeting. The council was supposed to take action on three cannabis items: Ordinance Amendment No. 2017-03 to create chapter 40 in the city’s municipal code to regulate commercial, i.e. recreational cannabis; an "in-lieu fee agreement," or added tax, to mitigate any unforeseen, unwanted or negative impacts the new ordinance imposes on the city; and the merit-based criteria applicants need to meet in order to get a commercial cannabis business license. But that didn't happen. Instead, the council adjourned that part of the meeting to Thursday (today!) at 1:30 pm because they've discovered some significant issues with the proposed ordinance that need special attention, thought and analysis.

Read the rest of this story and find more industry news and reviews at PotPlus, our cannabis blog!

