Santa Ana City Council Delays Action On Commercial Cannabis Ordinance Due To Potential Problems

The Santa Ana City Council met on Tuesday night for another four-hour doozy of a meeting. The council was supposed to take action on three cannabis items: Ordinance Amendment No. 2017-03 to create chapter 40 in the city’s municipal code to regulate commercial, i.e. recreational cannabis; an "in-lieu fee agreement," or added tax, to mitigate any unforeseen, unwanted or negative impacts the new ordinance imposes on the city; and the merit-based criteria applicants need to meet in order to get a commercial cannabis business license. But that didn't happen. Instead, the council adjourned that part of the meeting to Thursday (today!) at 1:30 pm because they've discovered some significant issues with the proposed ordinance that need special attention, thought and analysis.

