"The Truth About Sanctuary Cities" is Revealed in One Tonight
ADL Orange County/Long Beach
A panel discussion on sanctuary cities is scheduled on the 4th Street Market patio in Santa Ana this evening.
You've heard some opinions on the topic?
The Anti-Defamation League Orange County/Long Beach chapter hosts the event, which also features food and live music, that starts at 6 p.m.
"You will have the opportunity to hear Santa Ana Mayor Pro Tem Michele Martinez and a representative from law enforcement discuss their experiences serving in a sanctuary city," the ADL promises, "and learn the value of being a sanctuary city from Orange County Congregation Community Organization (OCCCO) Civic Engagement Coordinator Daniel Bravo."
The panel is to be moderated by Michelle Deutchman, ADL Western States counsel. Attendance is free, but an $18 donation is suggested. The venue is at 201 E. 4th St., Santa Ana.
