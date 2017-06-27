menu

"The Truth About Sanctuary Cities" is Revealed in One Tonight

Republicans Cry Crocodile Tears Over OC Dem Vice Chair's Yelling at Gay GOPers


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

"The Truth About Sanctuary Cities" is Revealed in One Tonight

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 7:11 a.m.
By Matt Coker
"The Truth About Sanctuary Cities" is Revealed in One TonightEXPAND
ADL Orange County/Long Beach
A A

A panel discussion on sanctuary cities is scheduled on the 4th Street Market patio in Santa Ana this evening.

You've heard some opinions on the topic?

The Anti-Defamation League Orange County/Long Beach chapter hosts the event, which also features food and live music, that starts at 6 p.m.

"You will have the opportunity to hear Santa Ana Mayor Pro Tem Michele Martinez and a representative from law enforcement discuss their experiences serving in a sanctuary city," the ADL promises, "and learn the value of being a sanctuary city from Orange County Congregation Community Organization (OCCCO) Civic Engagement Coordinator Daniel Bravo."

Upcoming Events

The panel is to be moderated by Michelle Deutchman, ADL Western States counsel. Attendance is free, but an $18 donation is suggested. The venue is at 201 E. 4th St., Santa Ana.

Click here to RSVP as space could be limited.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >