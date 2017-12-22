Santa Ana and Newport Beach DUI Checkpoints Tonight; Patrols Continue

Nearly every, if not all, 39 or whatever number it is Orange County law enforcement agencies are participating in the holiday season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that began Dec. 15 and continues through Jan. 1.

Held in partnership with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the anti-DUI enforcement includes extra patrols being poured onto local streets and highways to combat drunken or drugged drivers.

