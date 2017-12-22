 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Santa Ana and Newport Beach DUI Checkpoints Tonight; Patrols Continue
California Office of Traffic Safety

Santa Ana and Newport Beach DUI Checkpoints Tonight; Patrols Continue

Matt Coker | December 22, 2017 | 5:30am
AA

Nearly every, if not all, 39 or whatever number it is Orange County law enforcement agencies are participating in the holiday season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that began Dec. 15 and continues through Jan. 1.

Held in partnership with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the anti-DUI enforcement includes extra patrols being poured onto local streets and highways to combat drunken or drugged drivers.

Related Stories

It also includes DUI checkpoints, including those tonight in Newport Beach and Santa Ana.

The Newport Beach Police Department has not yet announced the details for its operation, but the Santa Ana Police Department checkpoint will be up tonight from 9:30 p.m. through 2:30 a.m. in the area of 500 West First Street.

Especially this time of year, law enforcement, OTS and NHTSA encourage hearty partiers to use taxis, sober friends or ride-sharing services instead of climbing behind the wheel.

Funding for checkpoints and sobriety patrols come from OTS grants, through the NHTSA.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >