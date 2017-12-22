(S)Hitler [Hey, You!]

You are the worker who scribbles racist taunts inside the Porta-Potty at our construction site after stinking it up with your Trump turds. "Bye, bye, illegal Mexicans!" you wrote with a black Sharpie. And "Die Spics!" You left a pair of SS bolts on that one. For all your master-race messages, here you are sharing the same piss pot at the same job site as this Mexican hardhat. But, hey, I'm sure you would have made ol' Adolf Shitler proud, right?

