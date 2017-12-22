 


(S)Hitler [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul

(S)Hitler [Hey, You!]

Anonymous | December 22, 2017 | 6:30am
You are the worker who scribbles racist taunts inside the Porta-Potty at our construction site after stinking it up with your Trump turds. "Bye, bye, illegal Mexicans!" you wrote with a black Sharpie. And "Die Spics!" You left a pair of SS bolts on that one. For all your master-race messages, here you are sharing the same piss pot at the same job site as this Mexican hardhat. But, hey, I'm sure you would have made ol' Adolf Shitler proud, right?

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

