Runners [Savage Love]

I married my high-school sweetheart at 17, had a baby, stayed together a few years, then mental illness and subsequent infidelity led to things ending. My ex-husband remarried, divorced again and is now in another LTR. I'm in a LTR for a decade with my current partner (CP), we have a few kids, and I'm so in love with him it terrifies me. My ex frequently makes sexual remarks to me, low-key flirts. I feel an animal attraction in the moment. Whatever. I don't want to be with him; my relationship with CP is solid AF, and I get amazing fucking at home from a man far more skilled. CP knows about ex-husband's remarks and one actual physical advance. CP has offered to talk to my ex. I told him nah, I'll deal with it and make it stop. I talked to my ex-husband today, and he said, "I'm sorry; it's just teasing. I won't make an actual move ever again, but you're the only woman I ever just look at and get immediately hard for, and it's only a few more years before our kid is fully grown and we don't see each other anymore. So humor me because you know we both enjoy it." And it's true that I do enjoy it. But how harmful is it to engage in flirty banter without any touching, nudity or worse? I hate having secrets, as I feel they are barriers to intimacy, but I'm a thirtysomething mom and it is so fucking unbearably sexy to be made to feel so desirable even after all that shit between us and it'll never, ever happen because hell no am I sleeping with my ex-hubby, but knowing this man will never get a whiff of my pussy again but can't help but beg for it with his eyes gives me a sense of power like I've never fucking felt before, but even so I don't want to be a terrible person for hiding this from my CP because I don't like having secrets from him but this is just one that turns me on to no end but I should nip this in the bud and put a stop to it yesterday because it's wrong, right?

Secret Longings Utterly Titillating

I love a good run-on sentence—grammar fetishists are going to get off on diagramming that doozy you closed with—so I'm going to give it a shot, too: I don't see the harm in enjoying your ex-husband's flirtations so long as you're certain you'll never, ever take him up on his standing offer, but you are playing with fire here, SLUT, so pull on a pair of asbestos panties when you know you'll be seeing your ex-hubby, and I don't think you should feel bad about this secret because while honesty is great generally and while the keeping of secrets is frowned upon by advice professionals reflexively, SLUT, a little mystery, a little distance, a little erotic autonomy keeps our sex lives with long-term partners hot—even monogamous relationships—so instead of seeing this secret as a barrier to intimacy, SLUT, remind yourself that the erotic charge you get from your ex-hubby—the way he makes you feel desirable—benefits your CP because he's the one who will be getting a big, fat whiff of your pussy when you get home and there's nothing wrong with that, right?