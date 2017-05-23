menu

Phony Veterinary Labels Land Michael Chihwen Wang in the Doghouse

Philadelphia's Grieving Father from 2014 Fire is Shot Dead in Orange


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Phony Veterinary Labels Land Michael Chihwen Wang in the Doghouse

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 6:45 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Whaddya mean that wasn't real Frontline you smeared on the back of my neck?
Whaddya mean that wasn't real Frontline you smeared on the back of my neck?
Morten Skovgaard/Wikipedia Commons
A A

A Buena Park businessman pleaded guilty in federal court in Houston to directing the manufacture of counterfeit veterinary-product labels and sending them to the Texas city.

Michael Chihwen Wang's plea was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez, Southern District of Texas, who prosecuted the case based on an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Wang was vice president of CYU Lithographics Inc., which did business in Buena Park as Choice Lithographics. Between July 2015 and December 2016, the 49-year-old directed the manufacture of counterfeit trademarked Frontline, Frontline Plus and Merial veterinary product labels and shipped them to Houston.

Merial, Frontline and Frontline Plus are trademarks registered by Merial, an animal-health company in Duluth, Georgia, that manufactures and sells pharmaceutical drugs and pesticides for animals.

Upcoming Events

The counterfeit labels were intended to be slapped onto packages that did not contain the real products, but unbeknownst to Wang he was participating in an undercover sting, according to the feds.

Rut-roh ...

The phony labels were delivered to a warehouse under the watchful eyes of investigators, but no actual veterinary product packages were altered.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt has set Wang’s sentencing for July 24, at which time he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a possible $2 million fine. He is currently out on bond.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >