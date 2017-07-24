Raul Delagarza Held in Roommate's Murder in Tustin

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

A 45-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspected murder following a dispute between roommates, according to the Tustin Police Department.

It's the dispute that sent officers to the 14500 block of Carfax just after 7:20 this morning, when arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures could not save him, and he died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Raul Delagarza Tustin Police Department

The gunman was identified as Raul Delagarza, who fled the area on foot, according to Tustin Police Lt. Robert Wright, whose detectives joined colleagues from several agencies to locate Delagarza at a residence in unincorporated Anaheim.

Delagarza, whose last previous address was in Riverside, was contacted in the Anaheim home's driveway and taken into custody without incident, said Wright, who added the suspect was in possession of a firearm, although it's not yet known if that was the murder weapon.

He was later taken to Orange County Jail for booking on the murder charge. But the investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haug at 714.573.3246.

