menu

Raul Delagarza Held in Roommate's Murder in Tustin

Westminster City Clerk and Los Al Police Captain Dead in Murder-Suicide?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Raul Delagarza Held in Roommate's Murder in Tustin

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 2:22 p.m.
By Matt Coker
Raul Delagarza Held in Roommate's Murder in TustinEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

A 45-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspected murder following a dispute between roommates, according to the Tustin Police Department.

It's the dispute that sent officers to the 14500 block of Carfax just after 7:20 this morning, when arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures could not save him, and he died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The gunman was identified as Raul Delagarza, who fled the area on foot, according to Tustin Police Lt. Robert Wright, whose detectives joined colleagues from several agencies to locate Delagarza at a residence in unincorporated Anaheim.

Delagarza, whose last previous address was in Riverside, was contacted in the Anaheim home's driveway and taken into custody without incident, said Wright, who added the suspect was in possession of a firearm, although it's not yet known if that was the murder weapon.

He was later taken to Orange County Jail for booking on the murder charge. But the investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haug at 714.573.3246.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >