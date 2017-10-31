 


Eddie Rose: Cultural warrior even in retirement
Eddie Rose: Cultural warrior even in retirement
Jeanne Rice / OC Weekly file photo

Ex-Orange County Politician Eddie Rose Still Battles "The PC Police"

R. Scott Moxley | October 31, 2017 | 10:09am
Two decades ago, calling himself "proudly politically incorrect," Eddie Rose, then a colorful conservative Laguna Niguel councilman with an independent streak, gained national attention for several days when he reacted publicly to a 1995 jury that found O.J. Simpson not guilty of the savage murders of the ex-football star's wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman.

Rose opined that a majority black jury had let a "brother go free" after buying Simpson defense attorney Johnny Cochran's "slick, jive-talkin' rhetoric."

Angry protesters attacked his statements as racist, but he claimed he had simply addressed a broken criminal justice system that favors the wealthy over everybody else.

Race forward to Oct. 28, when Ross, whose campaign motto was "A voice, not an echo," demonstrated in a group email that he's still battling what he sees as the "PC police." During the 2017 World Series, Houston Astro Yuli Garriel used his fingers to pull the skin away from his eyes in a gesture to Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Yu Darvish, who is of Japanese and Iranian descent.

Like the Angry Asian Man blog, which monitors racial slurs in popular culture, and the mainstream media, Major League Baseball (MLB) officials viewed Garriel's actions as a blatant anti-Asian insult, which earned a fine and a five-game suspension next season.

Rose fumed.

"The politically correct police are at it again," he concluded, calling the Astro's conduct "an innocuous and ambiguous" gesture. "These days you can't even do, say or imply anything anymore without offending the PC police."

He's also upset at the media for what he sees as the glorification of "semi-literate" and "anti-American" National Football League (NFL) players "with their seven-figure salaries and single-digit IQs who, were it not for their prowess in running a football or dunking a basketball, would probably be out on some street corner pimping or dealing drugs."

Rose couldn't be reach to describe any reactions he might have received about his comments.

 
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

